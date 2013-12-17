* Final investment decisions ensure Azeri supply routes
* Analysts say extra gas from Iran, Iraq a distant prospect
BRUSSELS Dec 16 A new supply route to pump
Central Asian natural gas to the European Union could eventually
meet up to a fifth of EU needs, the European Commission said on
Tuesday.
The Commission, the EU executive, is eager to curb
dependence on dominant supplier Russia, with which ties have
been frayed by disputes over gas transit nation Ukraine and
legal issues.
Part of Europe's strategy to diversify is a route it labels
the Southern Corridor, which was shored up on Tuesday with final
investment decisions that enable planned pipelines to go ahead
to transport Azeri gas via Turkey into the EU.
"Through its further enlargement, the corridor will have the
potential to meet up to 20 percent of the EU's gas needs in the
long term," European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said
in a statement.
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said: "This is a
major milestone for the diversification of our energy supplies,
to the benefit of European consumers and businesses."
From around 2019, Azerbaijan's giant Shah Deniz II is
expected to supply 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year to
Europe, including 6 bcm for Turkey.
The gas will be shipped across Turkey and eventually into
Italy through the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) that will
link to the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), whose partners
include BP and Statoil.
Extra gas through the Southern Corridor could one day come
from Iraq and Iran, Commission sources have said, but analysts
say that is a remote prospect.
Gas shipments via Ukraine have been the focus of EU and
Russian anxiety for years and especially since 2009, when a
pricing dispute with Russia led to a cut-off of gas supplies to
EU customers.
Since then, Europe has sought new suppliers and to bring
Ukraine into its orbit, while Russia has fought to retain its
influence over Kiev and to build alternative supply routes to
safeguard deliveries to its European customers.
The Commission has said it does not oppose Russia's plans to
diversify its supply routes, bypassing Ukraine, but says they
have to conform with EU law and are far from doing so.
