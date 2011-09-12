BAKU, Sept 12 Azerbaijan's gas reserves are
expected to rise to 2.5 trillion cubic metres (tcm) from a
previous estimate of 2.2 tcm after a major gas discovery in the
Caspian Sea by the French group Total , a
vice-president of Azeri state energy firm SOCAR said on Monday.
Total said on Friday it had made a major discovery at
Azerbaijan's offshore Absheron block estimating its potential
reserves at several trillion cubic feet of gas and associated
condensates.
"This prospective structure's reserves may be estimated at
350 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas and 40 million tonnes of
condensate," Khoshbakht Usifzade told reporters.
"So, if Azerbaijan's total gas reserves have been previously
estimated at 2.2 tcm, this indicator has now reached 2.5 tcm,"
he said.
SOCAR and Total signed a deal on exploration of the Apsheron
gas field in February 2009. GDF Suez joined the project
later.
Chevron , Total and SOCAR started exploration at
Apsheron gas field at the end of the 1990s, but pulled out of
project as did not discover enough volumes of gas.
"The discovery at the Absheron gas field proves that
Azerbaijan has a big potential to become a major gas exporter in
the world," Usifzade said.
He said that after further exploration drilling of 44 metres
deep, the drilling would be continued in a different direction
for another 1,500 metres.
"That bent drilling is expected to be completed in the first
half of 2012," Usifzade said.
Azerbaijan's gas output rose by 11 percent in 2010
year-on-year to 26.2 bcm from 23.6 bcm in 2009.
The country plans to produce 28.0-29.0 bcm of gas this year
with the bulk of sales going to Turkey and Russia.
It hopes to increase sales substantially when a EU-backed
pipeline Nabucco is built to link Caspian fields with southern
Europe and help lessen dependance on Russian gas.
Its biggest gas deposit is Shah Deniz, which is being
developed by BP and Statoil as well as SOCAR and
some others. It is estimated to contain 1.2 trillion cubic
metres of gas. Production was launched in 2006, and the second
phase is expected to start by 2017.
In November 2010 Azerbaijan said it had found at least 200
bcm of gas at the Umid field in the Caspian Sea, discribing it
as the largest discovery since the giant Shah Deniz.
