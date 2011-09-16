BAKU, Sept 16 Economic growth in Azerbaijan slowed to 1.1 percent in January-August 2011 from 3.8 percent over the same period last year, the State Statistics Committee said on Friday.

The committee did not provide a reason for the decline, but analysts have said it may be connected to shrinking oil and gas production due to repair works to some drilling platforms and refineries.

Oil production in Azerbaijan in January-August this year fell 7.1 percent year-on-year to 31.7 million tonnes. Natural gas output fell 2.2 percent to 17.2 billion cubic metres.

In nominal terms, GDP was 30.8 billion manats ($38.5 billion) in the first eight months of 2011 compared to 26.2 billion manats in January-August 2010.

GDP growth in Azerbaijan has slowed considerably since the oil-fuelled boom period of 2003-2007 when growth averaged 21 percent.

The country's GDP growth slowed to 5.0 percent in 2010 from 9.3 percent in 2009, but was still above the government's target of 4.8 percent.

In May 2011, the government revised its GDP forecast for this year to 11.4 percent from an original forecast in the state budget of 3.8 percent. The change reflected a hike in the government's estimated price of crude for the year $80 from to $60. (Reporting by Naila Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; editing by)