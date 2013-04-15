BAKU, April 15 Azerbaijan's economy expanded 3.1 percent year-on-year in January-March, driven by growth of 11.4 percent outside its dominant oil sector, official data showed on Monday.

The first quarter expansion was far faster than that seen a year earlier when the economy grew just 0.5 percent and the non-oil sector 7.7 percent.

In February, Azerbaijan's central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 4.75 percent from 5.00 percent citing as factors low annual inflation and "priorities for diversification of the national economy."

The former Soviet republic on the Caspian Sea is home to some of the world's largest crude oil and gas projects. Its economy is predicted to grow at an annual average of 5.1 percent in 2013-2017. It expanded just 2.2 percent last year.