BAKU, March 15 Azerbaijan's gross domestic
product rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in January-February, the
country's state statistics committee said on Wednesday.
The energy-rich former Soviet republic's economy has been
hurt by weak global oil prices, which have also pressured its
manat currency.
GDP shrank 3.8 percent in 2016 after growing 1.1 percent in
2015, but was up 0.8 percent in January this year. The
government expects the economy to grow 1 percent in 2017.
