BAKU Jan 18 Economic growth in Azerbaijan
all but ground to a halt in 2011, slowing to 0.1 percent from
the 5.0 percent level recorded in 2010, mainly due to shrinking
oil and gas production, the State Statistics Committee said on
Wednesday.
Analysts and official sources have said the fall in the oil
and gas sector was due to repair work on some drilling platforms
and refineries.
GDP growth in Azerbaijan has slowed dramatically since the
oil-fuelled boom of 2003-2007, during which the economy expanded
by an average 21 percent per year.
Oil production in Azerbaijan last year fell 10.7 percent
year-on-year to 45.4 million tonnes from 50.8 million tonnes in
2010. Natural gas output fell 2.3 percent to 25.7 billion cubic
metres (bcm) from 26.3 bcm in 2010.
In nominal terms, GDP totalled 50.1 billion manats ($63.0
billion) in 2011 compared with 41.6 billion manats in 2010.
The country's GDP growth slowed to 5.0 percent in 2010 from
9.3 percent in 2009, but was still above the government's target
of 4.8 percent.
The International Monetary Fund projected a 1.1 percent
contraction in Azeri GDP in 2011 and had urged Azerbaijan to
diversify its shrinking economy in order to reduce its reliance
on oil.
($1=0.8 manats)
