BAKU, Sept 22 Anglo Asian Mining plans
to start work at the Gosha gold mine in Azerbaijan in the second
half of 2012 after the successful launch of production at the
neighbouring Gedabek mine, the company said in a statement on
Thursday.
Anglo Asia Mining increased its gold production in
Azerbaijan by 0.4 percent year-on-year to 28,610 ounces in the
first half of 2011 from 28,493 ounces in the same period last
year.
Gosha gold mine was discovered in February 2011, but its
estimated reserves have not been announced.
The company began gold production at the Gedabek gold and
copper mine, 350 km west of the capital Baku, in July 2009.
The AIM-listed company is controlled by R.V. Investment
Group Services and the Azeri government owns a 49-percent stake.
The company said it produced 67,267 ounces of gold at
Gedabek in 2010 and planned to produce over 60,000 ounces in
2011. According to the state statistics service, production in
2010 was 1.9 tonnes.
The company plans to extract a total of 22 tonnes of gold
from Gedabek. It envisages exploration of seven mines in western
Azerbaijan with estimated gold reserves of 430 tonnes.
Azerbaijan said last year it expected to boost its gold
production six-fold to 7.0 tonnes per year by 2014 mainly thanks
to increasing production at Gedabek.
