BAKU Jan 24 Anglo Asian Mining
reduced its gold production in Azerbaijan by 15 percent
year-on-year to 57,068 ounces in 2011 from 67,267 ounces in
2010, the company said on Tuesday.
The company did not give a reason for a decline in
production, but a source at Anglo Asian Mining told Reuters it
was linked to "some financial problems, which are resolved now."
Anglo Asian Mining began gold production at Azerbaijan's
Gedabek gold and copper mine, 350 km west of the capital Baku,
in July 2009. The company plans to extract a total of 22 tonnes
of gold from Gedabek.
The AIM-listed company is controlled by R.V. Investment
Group Services. The Azeri government owns 49 percent.
It increased its gold production in Azerbaijan in the first
half of 2011 by 0.4 percent on a year ago to 28,610 ounces and
said it had planned to produce first gold from the neighbouring
Gedabek Gosha mine in Azerbaijan in the first half of 2013. The
Gosha mine was discovered in February 2011.
The company plans to increase gold production in the country
to 300,000 ounces per year by 2015.
It envisages exploration of seven mines in western
Azerbaijan with estimated gold reserves of 430 tonnes.
(Reporting by Lada Yevgrashina; writing by Margarita Antidze in
Tbilisi; editing by James Jukwey)