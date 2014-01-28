BAKU Jan 28 Azerbaijan's main gold producer said on Tuesday it missed its output goal for 2013 due to bad weather and processing problems, but said it still aimed to increase output more than fivefold by next year.

London-listed Anglo Asian Mining Plc said it raised production at Azerbaijan's main mine, Gedabek, to 52,068 ounces from 50,025 in 2012.

"We are disappointed to have missed our production target for the year due to unexpected weather conditions and processing issues," Anglo Asian CEO Reza Vaziri said in a statement.

The company had not disclosed targets for 2013, though a source there last year mentioned a figure of 80,000 ounces.

The statement also reaffirmed the group's plans to increase annual production in the country to 300,000 ounces by 2015. It plans to start production at the Gosha mine, 50 km from Gedabek, this year.

Overall gold output in the Caucasus republic rose 3.6 percent to 57,144 ounces (1.619 tonnes) in 2013, its national statistics office said on Tuesday.

Gold is produced at Gedabek and other Azeri mines under a production venture with Anglo Asian in which the government owns 49 percent.

Anglo Asian began production at Gedabek, 350 km west of the capital Baku, in July 2009 and plans to extract a total of 22 tonnes of gold from the mine.

The company commissioned an agitation leaching plant at Gedabek in June 2013 and plans to install a Knelson concentrator in the second quarter of 2014, hoping to isolate copper sulphides that were found to have restricted gold recoveries in the leach tanks in 2013.

"We are taking steps to ensure we maximise our output ... and ...aim to double production from the heap leaching operation through efficiencies," CEO Vaziri said.

Overall, Anglo Asian - - which is controlled by R.V. Investment Group Services - plans to develop seven mines in western Azerbaijan with estimated gold reserves of 430 tonnes.

Azerbaijan added just under 1 tonne to its gold reserves in December, International Monetary Fund data showed on Tuesday.