BAKU Jan 18 Anglo Asian Mining Plc said its gold production in Azerbaijan had fallen to 50,215 ounces in 2012 from 57,000 ounces in 2011, but plans to increase production to 80,000 ounces in 2013, the company said in a statement.

Production fell last year mainly due to a harsh winter and geological problems at the Gedabek gold and copper mine, a source from the company, who did not want to be named, said.

Anglo Asian Mining began gold production at Gedabek, 350 km west of the capital Baku, in July 2009. The company plans to extract a total of 22 tonnes of gold from the mine.

The company said it planned to increase gold production in Azerbaijan this year and to as much as 100,000 ounces in 2014, after commissioning an agitation leaching plant and after starting production at a second gold mine in the country called Gosha later this year.

By 2015 the group plans to increase gold production in the country to 300,000 ounces a year. It envisages the development of a total of seven mines in western Azerbaijan, including Gedabek and Gosha, with estimated gold reserves of 430 tonnes.

Anglo Asian, listed on London's junior AIM market, is controlled by R.V. Investment Group Services. The Azeri government owns 49 percent.