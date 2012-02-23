BAKU Feb 23 Hackers calling themselves
the "Iranian Cyber Army" and "Cocaine Warriors from Persia" have
hit the websites of Azerbaijan's national airline AZAL and
television station AzTV, the second such attack on Azeri state
portals, officials said on Thursday.
Last month, "Azerian Cyber Army" hackers defaced the
websites of about 20 Azeri state bodies, posting images of the
devil over photos of the Azeri and Israeli presidents, and
messages saying "Servants of Jews" and "Enemies of Islam."
Azerbaijan, a Muslim Caspian Sea state and former Soviet
republic that borders Iran, has a secular government and cordial
ties with the United States and Israel.
Local media outlets reported the latest hackers' attacks
were believed to originate in Iran, but gave no evidence. Both
AZAL's and AzTV's websites were operating as normal later on
Thursday.
UNEASY TIES
Tension between Iran and Azerbaijan has increased in recent
months following the deaths of Iranian nuclear scientists in
attacks Tehran blamed on Israel and the United States.
Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned Azerbaijan's ambassador
after the recent killing of the nuclear scientist and blamed
Baku for facilitating Israeli intelligence.
An Iranian reporter for Iran's Sahar TV and Fars news agency
was detained in custody earlier this week on suspicion of drug
possession in Azerbaijan, prompting a warning from Iran's
embassy the arrest could damage relations.
AzTV reported on Tuesday more than 20 people had been
arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks and having links with
Iran's Revolutionary Guards and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.
Last month, Azeri authorities arrested two men suspected of
plotting to attack foreigners, saying targets included the
Israeli ambassador in Baku and a rabbi.
(Additional reporting by Afet Mehtiyeva; Writing by Margarita
Antidze in Tbilisi; Editing by Sophie Hares)