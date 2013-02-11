European shares weighed down by Deutsche Bank but M&A gives support
* Miners lead sectoral fallers as metal prices slip (Updates prices at close, adds details)
BAKU Feb 11 A military helicopter crashed in the Caspian Sea near Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, on Monday, local news agencies said.
The Azeri government did not immediately comment but APA news agency said three people had been on board and all were feared dead. Another Azeri news agency, Trend, quoted witnesses as saying they had heard an explosion before the helicopter came down close to the coast.
Azerbaijan, a former Soviet republic, supplies energy to Europe and Western companies which are involved in bringing Caspian oil through the Caucasus country.
(Reporting by Lada Evgrashina; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Miners lead sectoral fallers as metal prices slip (Updates prices at close, adds details)
MANAMA, March 6 Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
HOUSTON, March 6 The global oil industry will need to increase investment by 20 percent this year over last to meet world crude demand growth and to offset natural well declines, the International Energy Agency's Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Monday, speaking at the CERAWEEK energy conference in Houston.