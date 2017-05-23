LONDON May 23 State-run international Bank of Azerbaijan hopes to complete its $3.3 billion debt restructuring process by the end of August, the lender's legal advisor, Ian Clark of White & Case told investors on Tuesday.

Clark said the proposals would be put to vote on July 13 and was conditional on receiving the support of 2/3 of creditors by value. The proposal would be then submitted to Azeri courts for their approval, he said.

"We anticipate the process to be completed by mid-August and as soon as possible after that we will (conduct) distribution of entitlements (to creditors) by 24 August," Clark added. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Sujata Rao)