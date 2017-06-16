MOSCOW, June 16 International Bank of
Azerbaijan, the energy exporting country's biggest lender, said
it has revised the terms of its debt restructuring plan after
discussions with an ad hoc group of creditors represented by
Clifford Chance.
"Such terms will be included in the information memorandum
which will be published on Monday 19th of June 2017," IBA said
on Friday.
The ad hoc group of creditors comprised some lenders who
contributed to a $205 million senior bank facility arranged by
Citibank and senior bank facilities arranged by Credit Suisse
that were worth $148 million, $200 million and 27.9 million
euros respectively, IBA said.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Susan Fenton)