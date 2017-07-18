Azeri bank IBA says 94 pct backing for debt restructuring plan

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) said a plan to restructure $3.3 billion of its debt won approval from creditors holding 93.9 percent of affected credits.

Claimants with 94.1 percent of the principal amount cast votes, the state-run lender said in a statement on Tuesday. Two-thirds support was needed for the plan to be adopted.

IBA creditors include domestic sovereign wealth fund SOFAZ, commodities trader Cargill, Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo , Germany's Commerzbank and Bayerische Landesbank and France's Societe Generale. Several big asset managers are holders of its Eurobond.

IBA infuriated investors when it first unveiled the restructuring in May but, after modifying terms, offered them the chance to swap their holdings for sovereign bonds, with senior creditors given three options.

"The satisfactory outcome of IBA's restructuring demonstrates that the plan supported by the Ministry of Finance serves the long-term interests of the Bank and of its creditors," said Azeri Finance Minister Samir Sharifov in a statement.

The success of the operation would help the government meet a target of privatising IBA by the end of 2018.

IBA is being advised by Lazard and White & Case LLP.

A global slump in oil prices has battered the economy of the former Soviet republic, in turn hurting Azerbaijan's manat currency and local banks.