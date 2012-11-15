BAKU Nov 15 The IMF urged Azerbaijan on Thursday to reduce its reliance on a mature but ailing oil industry and prepare for a potential decline in global energy prices by developing the non-oil sector.

Azerbaijan expects its oil production to fall 6 percent to 42.9 million tonnes this year and start rising only in 2014, despite efforts by BP to stem falling output.

"Our discussions focused on the challenges faced by the country to reduce the dependence on oil and foster a competitive non-oil export sector able to create jobs and sustain broad-based growth," Masood Ahmed, director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia department, told a news conference.

He said the Fund encouraged the government to prepare for a possible fall in oil prices "by strengthening policy buffers and taking a cautious approach on oil-financed domestic spending."

Oil output is seen at 40.82 million tonnes (826,500 barrels per day) next year and 43.22 million tonnes in 2014.

Falling production at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields, the biggest in Azerbaijan and one of BP's largest global projects, has raised concerns in the ex-Soviet republic and prompted its president to accuse the British company of making "false promises".

BP has said the company remains committed to its Azeri operations and would work to resolve issues.

Ahmed said the government should implement reforms aimed at improving governance, the business environment and the financial sector.