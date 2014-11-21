* IMF says efforts to reduce oil dependence elusive
* Urges improvement in business climate, tackle corruption
* Predicts 4 pct growth in 2014, 3.5 pct in 2015
By Margarita Antidze
TBILISI, Nov 21 Progress has so far been
"elusive" for Azerbaijan in its efforts to diversify the economy
away from a dependence on oil and gas, and it must press a fight
against corruption to improve the business climate, the
International Monetary Fund said.
Former Soviet Azerbaijan, a mainly Muslim country between
Russia and Iran, has tried to reduce its dependence on energy as
oil production begins to plateau, using fuel revenues to spur
other sectors of the economy, such as industry and agriculture.
But foreign investment has flagged, with corruption cited as
one of the biggest hurdles to doing business in Azerbaijan.
"The top priority for Azerbaijan is to reduce the heavy
dependence on the oil and gas sectors by pursuing decisively the
government's medium term fiscal consolidation strategy," the
IMF's mission chief for Azerbaijan, Raja Almarzoqi, said in an
emailed response to questions from Reuters.
"The vision '2020: Looking to the Future' envisages a more
diversified economy but progress is still elusive, partly on
account of delays in much needed reforms in the business
climate."
Almarzoqi said Azerbaijan, which ranks 80th in the World
Bank's ease of doing business survey, should reduce trade
barriers and press anti-corruption programmes.
Azerbaijan, which has been courted by the West as an
alternative to Russia as an energy supplier, saw a net inflow of
foreign direct investment of $2.6 billion last year, down on the
previous three years, according to the World Bank.
The IMF forecasts 4 percent economic growth in Azerbaijan
this year and 3.5 percent in 2015, down from 5.8 percent in
2013, driven by a decline in oil output and a slowdown in
non-oil growth of 7.5 percent in 2014 and 6.0 percent next year.
Economic growth has slowed dramatically with oil production
beginning to plateau since the oil-fuelled boom of 2003-2007,
when the economy expanded by an average 21 percent per year.
Almarzoqi said it had been resilient to any impact from the
Ukraine crisis but warned it was threatened by lower oil prices,
which have fallen to just under $80 a barrel. Azerbaijan's
budget for 2015 is based on a price of $90 a barrel.
"A sustained and sharp decline in the oil price ... could
impact the non-oil GDP growth given the limited space to conduct
countercyclical fiscal policy," Almarzoqi said, responding to
questions from Washington.
