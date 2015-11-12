BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin Reid
* Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin K. Reid, appointment of interim CEO and commencement of search for permanent replacement
BAKU Nov 12 Azerbaijan's central bank has cut its annual inflation forecast to 4.4 percent for this year from 5-7 percent.
The bank said on Thursday that consumer prices rose to 4.1 percent in January-September 2015, up from 1.8 percent in the same period last year.
"Single-digit annual inflation forecast proves adequacy of the central bank's monetary and exchange policy," the bank said in its monthly review. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin K. Reid, appointment of interim CEO and commencement of search for permanent replacement
* Athene Holding Ltd. announces secondary offering of common shares