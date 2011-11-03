Australia shares dragged down by financials, energy stocks; NZ lower
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.
BAKU Nov 3 Azerbaijan expects foreign investments in its economy to rise sharply to 6.6 billion manats in 2015 from 2.8 billion in 2011, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
Total investments are tipped to rise to 17.5 billion manats ($22 billion) from 12.2 billion over the same period.
($1=0.8 manats) (Reporting by Lada Yevgrashina; writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; Editing by Lidia Kelly, John Stonestreet)
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.
MOSCOW, Feb 6 The Kremlin said on Monday it wanted an apology from Fox News over what it said were "unacceptable" comments one of the channel's presenters made about Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.