BAKU, June 12 A court in Azerbaijan sentenced an
Iranian journalist to two years in prison for drug possession on
Tuesday in a case that his family says is politically motivated.
Anar Bayramli, 31, a reporter for Iran's Sahar TV and the
Fars news agency, was arrested in February 2012 after police
found him in possession of a small amount of heroin.
His brother Eldar Baylami told reporters the drugs had been
planted. Shortly before the arrest, the speaker of Azerbaijan's
parliament suggested Sahar TV was "preparing anti-Azerbaijan
provocations" but gave no details.
The Iranian authorities did not immediately react to the
sentence, which was announced by a court spokesman.
Tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan have risen this year,
with each side accusing the other of meddling in its affairs.
Iran has accused Azerbaijan of assisting Israel in the
assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists, but Baku has denied
this. Azerbaijan has arrested dozens of people this year on
suspicion of links to Iran's Revolutionary Guards, and of
plotting attacks, including on the Israeli ambassador to Baku.
Iran withdrew its ambassador from Baku last month after
clerics criticised Azerbaijan for hosting an annual pan-European
song contest.
About 15 percent of Iranians are ethnic Azeris and there are
strong linguistic and family cross-border ties. Each side fears
the other will gain influence over its population.
