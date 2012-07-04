* Charges include drug possession and fomenting strife
By Lada Evgrashina
BAKU, July 4 Azerbaijan charged a prominent
Azeri journalist and human rights activist on Wednesday with
treason and "fomenting national strife", adding the charges to
drug possession in a case his lawyers say is politically
motivated.
Police arrested Khilal Mamedov, editor-in-chief of a popular
newspaper in Azerbaijan's southern Talysh region, on June 22,
saying they had seized five grams of heroin from him and found
another 30 grams at his house.
"Mamedov was involved in cooperation with Iranian special
services since 1992 ... He was giving information, which could
be used against Azerbaijan, to Iranian intelligence," the
Interior Ministry and Prosecutor-General's office said in a
statement.
Mamedov faces life imprisonment if found guilty of all
charges.
Azerbaijan's Talysh region borders Iran and is home to
several hundred thousand ethnic Talysh who speak their own
language. The region rebelled against Baku's rule and declared
independence in 1993, but its separatist movement was suppressed
by authorities.
Mamedov's lawyers called the case "absurd".
"Khilal (Mamedov) considers that this case has been
fabricated as authorities do not like his activities as a human
rights activist," lawyer Anar Gasymly told Reuters.
Azeri human rights think-tank the Institute for Peace and
Democracy called for Mamedov's immediate release, saying his
arrest was "an example of pressure on human rights activists".
The previous editor of newspaper Tolishi Sado (Voice of
Talysh), was Novruzali Mamedov, no relative of Khilal. He was
jailed in 2008 for 10 years on charges of spying for Iran and
died of illness in prison in 2010.
Khilal Mamedov was one of the authors of a popular Youtube
song "Who are you? Come on, goodbye?" that went viral in Russia,
becoming popular among opponents of Russian President Vladimir
Putin.
Oil-rich Azerbaijan, a mainly Muslim former Soviet republic
of about nine million people sandwiched between Russia, Iran and
Turkey, is ruled by strongman Ilham Aliyev, who is often
criticised by international rights groups for curbing public
dissent.
The government says Azerbaijanis enjoys full freedom of
speech.
(Additional reporting and writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing
by Andrew Roche)