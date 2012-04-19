BAKU, April 19 Human rights groups on Thursday
condemned the beating by police and security guards of an Azeri
journalist who was filming house demolitions on the outskirts of
the capital Baku.
Idrak Abbasov, a reporter for the independent daily Zerkalo,
was filming the demolition process on land owned by the state
oil company SOCAR when around 20 policemen and security guards
from the firm attacked him on Wednesday, rights groups said.
Abbasov, who was beaten unconscious, and his brother, who
suffered head injuries and a broken rib, were taken to hospital.
Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the
Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) urged
authorities to investigate the attack and bring those
responsible to justice.
"The fact that security personnel attacked Abbasov in broad
daylight is utterly outrageous and shows the climate of impunity
for attacks on journalists in Azerbaijan," Hugh Williamson,
Europe and Central Asia director at HRW, said in a statement.
Azerbaijan, a mostly Muslim former Soviet republic of about
9 million people in the South Caucasus, next month hosts the
Eurovision Song Contest, an annual event watched by millions of
people on television.
"One would have thought that with the Eurovision just around
the corner and images from Baku about to be beamed around the
world, the authorities would be on their best behaviour," said
John Dalhuisen, Europe and Central Asia director at Amnesty
International.
"Instead, journalists in the process of exposing human
rights abuses are themselves coming under attack by state
officials bent on preventing them from reporting the truth."
Azeri authorities have been criticised for razing homes and
evicting residents to free up space around the site where the
Eurovision final is to be held on May 26.
Rights groups and Western governments have previously urged
Azerbaijan, where government critics have been imprisoned on
what supporters have called fabricated charges, to take steps to
ensure freedom of expression and assembly.
Critics accuse President Ilham Aliyev, who succeeded his
late father in 2003, of clamping down on dissent, including
during protests last year inspired by the Arab Spring.
The secular government says Azerbaijan enjoys full freedom
of speech and a thriving opposition press.
