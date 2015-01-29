BAKU Jan 29 A journalist in Azerbaijan was
sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison in a case critics
say highlights a government-led crackdown on dissent in the
oil-rich former Soviet republic.
Seymur Hazi, a journalist with opposition newspaper Azadlig
and a member of the Popular Front opposition party, was
originally jailed last August after being convicted on charges
of hooliganism.
"This verdict is not fair and the whole case has been
fabricated," Hazi's lawyer, Adyl Ismailov, told Reuters. He said
the verdict would be appealed.
Rights advocates accuse veteran President Ilham Aliyev's
government of muzzling and jailing opponents -- charges it
denies. Hazi had written critical articles about Aliyev.
Several other journalists and human rights defenders were
sentenced to prison terms last year on charges including tax
evasion, illegal business activity and hooliganism. Defence
lawyers called the charges unfounded and politically motivated.
The Azeri government escalated its repression against its
critics in 2014, with a dramatic deterioration in its already
poor rights record, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in its annual
World Report published on Thursday.
The 57-nation Organisation for Security and Cooperation in
Europe (OSCE) has called for the release of all imprisoned
journalists and free speech advocates in Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijan, a mainly Muslim former Soviet republic, says its
9 million citizens enjoy full freedom of speech and a lively
opposition press. The West has courted the country as an
alternative to Russia in supplying oil and gas.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Writing by
Margarita Antidze; Editing by Crispian Balmer)