WASHINGTON May 25 The U.S. government welcomed
the release on Wednesday of Radio Free Europe journalist Khadija
Ismayilova from a prison in Azerbaijan, the State Department
said.
In September, an Azeri court sentenced Ismayilova, a
prominent journalist known for exposing corruption among the
ruling elite, to 7-1/2 years in jail.
Ismayilova was released on Wednesday after the country's
Supreme Court amended her imprisonment to 3-1/2 years of
suspended sentence.
"We view this as a positive step, and we encourage the
Azerbaijani government to drop the remaining charges against
her," the State Department said in a statement.
