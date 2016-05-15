BAKU May 15 Azerbaijan on Sunday announced
joint military exercises with Georgia and Turkey, plans which
are likely to raise tensions with neighbouring Armenia a day
before talks in Vienna over the breakaway region of
Nagorno-Karabakh.
The territory, which lies inside Azerbaijan but is
controlled by ethnic Armenians, has run its own affairs with
heavy military and financial backing from Armenia since a
separatist war ended in 1994.
A ceasefire agreed on April 5 after an outbreak of fighting
has been violated every day, say locals.
"To increase the combat capabilities and combat readiness
of the Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia, we deemed it worthwhile
to carry out joint military exercises," Azeri Defence Minister
Zakir Gasanov said on Sunday.
It was not immediately clear when the exercises, which have
also taken place in past years, would be carried out.
A spokesman for the Armenian Defence Ministry did not
comment on the implication of the exercises for Nagorno-Karabakh
peace process.
Several soldiers, from both sides, have been killed in
exchanges of fire since the ceasefire was declared. An Azeri
soldier was killed on Thursday near Nagorno-Karabakh,
Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry said on Friday.
Armenia said its serviceman Aram Ohanyan died of wounds on
Saturday after being shot by an Azeri sniper near southwestern
Armenian border, in an incident unrelated to Nagorno-Karabakh.
Both the Azeri and Armenian presidents, as well as diplomats
from Russia, the United States and France, will meet in Vienna
on Monday to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.
