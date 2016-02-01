DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
BAKU Feb 1 Azerbaijan's central bank said on Monday it had sold $16.7 million on the foreign exchange market to support the rate of the national manat currency.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: