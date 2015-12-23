BAKU Dec 23 Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday the devaluation of the national manat currency this week was inevitable due to a sharp decline in oil price.

"The main reason for the change in the manat's rate was a decline in oil price by three times. It means that the change was inevitable," Aliyev said at a meeting with the oil-rich country's prominent sportsmen. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)