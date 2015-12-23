Tesla to take orders for solar roof tiles starting April
March 24 Tesla Motors Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Friday.
BAKU Dec 23 Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday the devaluation of the national manat currency this week was inevitable due to a sharp decline in oil price.
"The main reason for the change in the manat's rate was a decline in oil price by three times. It means that the change was inevitable," Aliyev said at a meeting with the oil-rich country's prominent sportsmen. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
March 24 Tesla Motors Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Friday.
WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Alberta, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration approved TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, cheering the oil industry and angering environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial project loom.