BAKU, April 1 The head of Azerbaijan's central bank said on Wednesday the bank had sold more than $1 billion since Feb. 21 from reserves following the manat's devaluation.

"The central bank's currency reserves right now are about $10 billion. The bank has sold more than $1 billion since February 21, when the manat was devalued," Elman Rustamov said at a meeting of the parliament's economic policy committee. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jason Bush)