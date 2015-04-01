UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BAKU, April 1 The head of Azerbaijan's central bank said on Wednesday the bank had sold more than $1 billion since Feb. 21 from reserves following the manat's devaluation.
"The central bank's currency reserves right now are about $10 billion. The bank has sold more than $1 billion since February 21, when the manat was devalued," Elman Rustamov said at a meeting of the parliament's economic policy committee. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jason Bush)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February