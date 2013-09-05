BAKU, Sept 5 Azerbaijan still sees a future for
the Nabucco pipeline, even after picking a rival project to
carry gas to Europe, as it expects to keep increasing output and
exports of gas, its energy and industry minister said on
Thursday.
In June, the partners in major Azeri gas development Shah
Deniz II - BP, Azeri state oil company SOCAR, Total
and Statoil - chose the Trans-Adriatic
Pipeline (TAP) over Austria-based Nabucco West.
The expected investment, including pipelines, will amount to
more than $40 billion and reduce Europe's dependence on Russian
gas.
The TAP project from 2019 plans to deliver 10 billion cubic
metres (bcm) of gas from Shah Deniz II to Europe each year, by
providing a link from Turkish pipeline TANAP to southern Italy
via Greece and Albania. TANAP will ship another 6 bcm for
Turkey's domestic market.
The Nabucco West project had hoped to build a central
European pipeline to Austria via Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary.
"Nabucco is not dead," Natik Aliyev told journalists. "It
depends on our resources. And I think we have enough resources
to increase production."
"Sixteen bcm per year in the (Shah Deniz) stage II is very
pessimistic. I think that Shah Deniz can produce more than 20
bcm in stage II," Aliyev said.
He said that 10 bcm of gas would be enough for the TAP
project.
"If demand in Europe increases, direct access to
south-eastern European countries would be good," he added.
Aliyev said on Wednesday that Azerbaijan expected a rise in
its natural gas production from 2020 after the launch of Shah
Deniz II.
He said the energy-rich country would be able to produce 40
billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year from 2020, up from the
current 27 bcm.