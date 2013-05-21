BAKU May 21 BP's output at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields has been stabilised, reaching 95,000 tonnes per day with the aim of producing 33 million tonnes annually, the head of Azeri state energy firm SOCAR said.

Falling oil production at the ACG oilfields, the biggest in Azerbaijan, had raised concerns in the ex-Soviet republic and prompted President Ilham Aliyev to accuse BP of making "false promises".

"Oil output at ACG is currently 95,000 tonnes per day, which means annual output should approach 33 million tonnes," Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters on Tuesday.