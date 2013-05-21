* Annual output at ACG to reach 33 mln t in 2013

* Azerbaijan concerned by falling output

By Nailia Bagirova

BAKU, May 21 BP's oil output at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields has stabilised, reaching 95,000 tonnes per day, on track to produce around 33 million tonnes annually, the head of Azeri state energy firm SOCAR said.

Falling oil production at the ACG oilfields, the biggest in Azerbaijan, had raised concerns in the ex-Soviet republic and prompted President Ilham Aliyev last year to accuse BP of making "false promises".

ACG produced 89,500 tonnes of oil per day in the first quarter, compared to 96,216 tonnes a year ago. Total oil output at ACG was 32.9 million tonnes in 2012, down from 35.4 million tonnes in 2011.

"Oil output at ACG is currently 95,000 tonnes per day, which means annual output should approach 33 million tonnes," Rovnag Abdullayev told reporters on Tuesday.

The geology of the former Soviet republic's main oilfields has fallen short of original expectations, officials at BP and SOCAR said, citing maintenance as the reason for the falling output in the past two years.

BP has promised to stabilise oil production in 2013.

Azerbaijan's total oil and condensate production declined 3.4 percent to 14.3 million tonnes in the first four months of 2013 from 14.8 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.

The country expects to produce 41-43 million tonnes of oil this year. It produced 42.98 million tonnes in 2012.

Azerbaijan ships its oil along five main routes: Russia's largest Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, neighbouring Georgia's Supsa, Batumi and Kulevi ports, and Turkey's Ceyhan.