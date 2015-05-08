(Adds info on bonds, details, background)
By Nailia Bagirova
BAKU May 8 The European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (EBRD) will extend a syndicated loan for
Azerbaijan's biggest gas project, Shah Deniz II, EBRD President
Suma Chakrabarti said on Friday.
The size and terms of the loan had yet to be decided, he
said during a visit to Baku.
Shah Deniz is being developed by a consortium led by BP
, Azeri state energy company SOCAR and others, and will
offer an alternative gas supplier for Europe as the continent
tries to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.
Shah Deniz I has been pumping gas since 2006 and has an
annual production capacity of about 10 billion cubic metres
(bcm) of natural gas.
Shah Deniz II is expected to produce 16 bcm of gas a year
from 2019-2020, with 10 bcm earmarked for Europe and 6 bcm for
Turkey.
BONDS IN LOCAL CURRENCY
Chakrabarti also said the EBRD might issue bonds in the
Azeri currency, the manat, this year.
Azerbaijan's central bank devalued the manat in February by
33.5 percent to the dollar and by 30 percent to the euro as
slumping oil prices and an economic crisis in major trading
partner Russia put pressure on the currency.
The EBRD issued bonds in Georgian lari and Armenian drams
last year in a move to develop the local capital markets.
(Writing by Jason Bush and Margarita Antidze; Editing by Susan
Fenton)