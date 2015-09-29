BAKU, Sept 29 Azerbaijan's oil exports fell 3.1 percent year-on-year in the January-August period, driven by a decline in oil production, a source at the State Customs Committee said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan exported 22.1 million tonnes of oil in the first eight months of this year, down from 22.8 million in the same period of 2014, the source, who declined to be identified, told Reuters. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)