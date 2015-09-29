UPDATE 2-Thousands told to evacuate Australian town as ex-cyclone brings flood fears
* Nearly 60,000 people without electricity (Recasts throughout with flood evacuation order)
BAKU, Sept 29 Azerbaijan's oil exports fell 3.1 percent year-on-year in the January-August period, driven by a decline in oil production, a source at the State Customs Committee said on Tuesday.
Azerbaijan exported 22.1 million tonnes of oil in the first eight months of this year, down from 22.8 million in the same period of 2014, the source, who declined to be identified, told Reuters. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
* Nearly 60,000 people without electricity (Recasts throughout with flood evacuation order)
* Sterling steadies after British PM formally files for Brexit