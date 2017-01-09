BAKU Jan 9 Azeri oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey rose 1.3 percent last year to total 28.86 million tonnes, state energy company SOCAR said on Monday.

Oil exports through the BTC in 2015 had totalled 28.5 million tonnes, up 1.2 percent.

Azerbaijan exports oil via the pipeline from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oil fields operated by BP.

It also exports oil via Russia, through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline and via Georgia by rail and through the Baku-Supsa pipeline.

Oil from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is also exported through the BTC. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Susan Fenton)