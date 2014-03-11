BAKU, March 11 Azeri state energy company SOCAR cut oil exports by 6.5 percent to 3.727 million tonnes in January-February from 3.984 million tonnes a year ago due to falling oil production, a SOCAR source said.

The source said SOCAR exported 169,649 tonnes of oil via Russia through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline in January-February, down from 251,755 tonnes in the same period last year.

Exports of oil through the Baku-Supsa pipeline via Georgia increased to 565,129 tonnes from 560,936 tonnes last year, while exports through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan via Georgia and Turkey were 2.992 million tonnes, down from 3.2 million tonnes last year.

The Azeri government has been concerned about output from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields - the biggest oil project in Azerbaijan and one of the largest globally for oil major BP - after production fell in 2012.

Output from the project rose in 2013. As for this year, BP said in January that production might be slightly lower than in 2013 as the company planned maintenance work at the Central Azeri and West Azeri platforms, halting operations for a couple of weeks.

It did not say when the work would start.

Azerbaijan's oil and condensate output fell by 5.2 percent year on year in January to 3.6 million tonnes.

The State Statistics committee has not yet released figures for output in February.

For 2013, Azerbaijan has said oil and condensate production rose by 0.4 percent to 43.5 million tonnes after two years of decline.