BAKU May 19 Azerbaijan's oil exports dropped by 0.9 percent year-on-year in the first four months of 2014 due to a decline in oil production at its main fields, where BP has a major interest, a source at the State Customs Committee said.

The source said Azerbaijan exported 11.281 million tonnes of oil, down from 11.351 million in the same four months last year.

Exports of oil via Russia through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline were 339,203 tonnes, down from 569,112 tonnes.

Exports of oil through the Baku-Supsa pipeline via Georgia were 1.438 million tonnes, down from 1.448 million tonnes, while exports through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan via Georgia and Turkey were 9.199 million tonnes, up from 9.029 million.

Oil exports shipped by a rail via Georgia declined to 304,626 tonnes from 305,212 tonnes.

Azerbaijan's oil and condensate output fell by 1.4 percent year-on-year in January-April, to 14.1 million tonnes, the State Statistics Committee said last week.

The decline in oil output in January-April was linked to lower output at main oilfields Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG), where output fell by 1.99 percent in the first quarter to 7.9 million tonnes, from 8.06 million tonnes in January-March 2013.

Falling output at ACG oilfields - the biggest oil production project in Azerbaijan and one of the largest globally for oil major BP - have raised concerns in Baku.

BP and its partner, Azeri state energy firm SOCAR, have tried to calm those fears by saying last year that production had stabilised. Total oil output grew last year for the first time since 2011.

BP said earlier this year that oil production at ACG in 2014 might be slightly lower than in 2013 as the company planned maintenance work at the Central Azeri and West Azeri platforms, halting operations for a couple of weeks.

The company did not say when the work would start. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Pravin Char)