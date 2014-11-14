BAKU Nov 14 Azerbaijan's oil exports fell 1.9 percent year-on-year in the first 10 months of 2014, a source at the State Customs Committee said on Friday, driven by declines at fields operated by BP.

The committee source said Azerbaijan exported 28.2 million tonnes of oil, down from 28.8 million in the same months of last year.

Falling output at the main Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG)oilfields has raised concerns in Baku.

BP and its partner, Azeri state energy firm SOCAR, have tried to calm those fears, saying production has stabilised. Total oil output grew last year for the first time since 2011.

But the decline has resumed this year. Output from ACG oilfields fell to 16 million tonnes, or an average 656,000 barrels per day (bpd), in the first half of 2014 from 16.4 million tonnes (672,000 bpd) in the same period last year, BP-Azerbaijan said in August.

BP started maintenance work at the Central Azeri and West Azeri platforms on Oct. 31, halting operations for a month, in a move that could further reduce oil production in the country.

Azerbaijan's oil and condensate output fell 1.4 percent to 35.6 million tonnes in January-October this year from 36.1 million in the same period in 2013.

Exports of oil via Russia through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline amounted to 848,519 tonnes in the 10 months, down from 1.495 million.

Exports through the Baku-Supsa pipeline via Georgia rose to 3.564 million tonnes from 3.363 million, while exports through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan via Georgia and Turkey were 23.057 million tonnes, down from 23.095 million.

Oil exports shipped by rail via Georgia declined to 755.358 tonnes from 801.599. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Keith Weir)