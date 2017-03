BAKU Jan 16 Azerbaijan's oil exports dropped 3.5 percent in 2014, a source at the State Customs Committee said on Friday, driven by falls at fields operated by BP.

The source said Azerbaijan exported 33.04 million tonnes of oil last year, down from 34.25 million in 2013. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Dale Hudson)