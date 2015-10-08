BAKU Oct 8 Oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey declined by 0.9 percent year-on year to 21.6 million tonnes in the first nine months of 2015 from 21.8 million tonnes in the same period a year ago, a source at Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Thursday.

The source, who declined to be identified, told Reuters declining oil output at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields in Azerbaijan operated by Britain's BP led the decline in exports through the pipeline.

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan increased their exports via BTC to 4.7 million tonnes in January-September from 3.7 million tonnes a year ago.

Azerbaijan also exports its oil via Russia through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline, as well as through the Baku-Supsa pipeline via Georgia and by rail via Georgia. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Adrian Croft)