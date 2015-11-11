BAKU Nov 11 Oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey declined by 0.9 percent in January-October year-on-year to 24.1 million tonnes, a source at Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Wednesday.

The source, who declined to be identified, told Reuters that declining oil output at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields in Azerbaijan operated by Britain's BP led the decline in exports through the pipeline.

Azerbaijan also exports its oil via Russia through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline, as well as through the Baku-Supsa pipeline via Georgia and by rail via Georgia. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Susan Fenton)