(Corrects export data to say 28.1 million tonnes not 28.4 million tonnes in second paragraph)

BAKU Nov 18 Azerbaijan's oil exports edged down 0.4 percent in January-October of 2015 compared with a year earlier, driven by a decline in oil production, a source at the State Customs Committee said on Wednesday.

Azerbaijan exported 28.1 million tonnes of oil in the first ten months of this year.