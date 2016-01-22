BAKU Jan 22 Azerbaijan's oil exports were down 1.6 percent in 2015 compared with 2014, driven by a decline in oil production, a source at the State Customs Committee said on Friday.

Azerbaijan exported 32.5 million tonnes of oil last year, the source who declined to be identified, told Reuters. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Lidia Kelly)