BAKU Aug 8 Azeri oil exports through the
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey
totalled 17.7 million tonnes in January-July, up 5 percent from
the same period in 2015, state energy company SOCAR said on
Monday.
Oil exports through the BTC rose 1.15 percent in 2015 to
28.84 million tonnes.
Azerbaijan exports oil via the pipeline from the Azeri,
Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oil fields operated by BP.
It also exports oil via Russia, through the
Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline and via Georgia by rail and through
the Baku-Supsa pipeline.
Oil from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is also exported
through the BTC.
