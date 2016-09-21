(Adds details, background)

BAKU, Sept 21 Azerbaijan's oil exports fell in January-August to 33.26 million tonnes from 34.71 million tonnes in the same year-ago period, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Exports of oil via Russia through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline totalled 909,200 tonnes in January-August 2016, down from 1.146 million tonnes a year earlier, the source said.

Exports through the Baku-Supsa pipeline via Georgia rose to 2.834 million tonnes from 2.809 million tonnes, while exports through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan via Georgia and Turkey were 23.465 million tonnes, down from 23.489 million tonnes.

Oil exports shipped by rail via Georgia fell to 6.048 million tonnes from 7.263 million tonnes.

Azerbaijan's oil exports dropped 1.6 percent to 32.5 million tonnes in 2015 from 33.04 million in 2014.

Crude oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan rose by 1.2 percent year-on-year to 28.159 million tonnes in January-August, the State Statistics Committee said last week. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Dale Hudson)