BAKU Nov 25 Azerbaijan expects a 4.7 percent drop in oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey next year to 31 million tonnes, a draft budget document obtained by Reuters showed on Friday.

According to the document, oil exports through the BTC is expected to decline further to 30.9 million tonnes in 2018 and to be 31.9 million tonnes in 2019, 31.1 million tonnes in 2020.

Azeri oil exports through the BTC totalled 24.4 million tonnes in January-October, up 1.2 percent from the same period in 2015.

Oil exports through the BTC rose 1.15 percent in 2015 to 28.84 million tonnes. It is seen at 32.5 million tonnes this year.

Azerbaijan exports oil via the pipeline from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oil fields operated by BP. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)