UPDATE 9-Oil sinks to November lows on shock U.S. gasoline build
* Lowest WTI close since Nov 14, lowest Brent close since Nov 29
BAKU May 2 Azeri oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey declined 11.2 percent year-on-year in January-April to 8.72 million tonnes, state energy company SOCAR said on Tuesday.
Oil exports through the BTC in 2016 totalled 28.86 million tonnes, up 1.3 percent.
Azerbaijan exports oil via the pipeline from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oil fields operated by BP.
It also exports oil via Russia, through the Baku-Novorossiisk pipeline and via Georgia by rail and through the Baku-Supsa pipeline.
Oil from Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is also exported through the BTC. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Lowest WTI close since Nov 14, lowest Brent close since Nov 29
* New PM faces challenges on Brexit, N.Ireland, housing (Adds reaction from EU; names cabinet)
* Dollar rebounds from 7-month low after Fed statement * Fed raises interest rates as expected * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Recasts throughout after Fed statement, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, June 14 Gold turned negative on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates but was less dovish than expected following a two-day meeting, and