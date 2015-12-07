BAKU Dec 7 The bodies of six oil workers
missing from an Azeri oil platform in the Caspian Sea that
caught fire on Friday have been found, the state energy company
SOCAR said on Monday.
It said a helicopter search for the other missing would
continue at daybreak. Out of the 62 people who were on the
Guneshli oil rig when the fire started, one was confirmed dead
on Sunday and 33 were rescued.
Efforts were also continuing to try to put the fire out. "As
of now, at least one well is on fire," said Balamirza
Alirahimov, chief engineer at Azneft, SOCAR's production union.
The fire started on Friday after a storm caused some of the
platform's production equipment to collapse, damaging a natural
gas pipeline.
The platform had daily production of 920 tonnes of oil and
1.08 million cubic metres of gas. But it is also a transit point
for about 60 percent of SOCAR's oil production, most of it from
other fields, which can for now no longer be pumped to shore.
The British oil major BP, which operates a number of
fields in the Caspian, said on Monday its operations in
Azerbaijan were not affected by the outage.
SOCAR also said the search had stopped for three workers who
were swept into the sea in an accident on another oil platform
on Friday.
