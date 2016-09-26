(Adds new info)
BAKU, Sept 26 A large gas leak at Azerbaijan's
Guneshli oil field during maintenance caused a fire on Monday,
the state energy company SOCAR said.
SOCAR said earlier a fire had broken out at the well on one
of the Guneshli oil platforms, which belongs to the company, but
then said that it was just the gas leakage.
"Despite of all security measures, (a) gas fountain turned
into (a) fire," SOCAR and the country's Emergency Ministry said
in a joint statement.
All 49 workers had been evacuated from the platform, it
said. No casualties are reported.
In December last year, 30 workers were killed on one of
SOCAR's offshore rigs during a large storm.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Polina Devitt and
Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Smith)