BAKU, Sept 27 A fire at Azerbaijan's Guneshli oil field was extinguished on Tuesday, the state energy company SOCAR said.

SOCAR said on Monday a large gas leak at one of the wells during maintenance caused a fire. All 49 workers had been evacuated from the platform. No casualties were reported.

"The gas leakage was stopped and a fire was completely extinguished in early hours on Tuesday," SOCAR and the country's Emergency Ministry said in a joint statement.

In December last year, 30 workers were killed on one of SOCAR's offshore rigs during a large storm. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Louise Heavens)