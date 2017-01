BAKU, Sept 26 A fire broke out at one well of Azerbaijan's Guneshli oil field during maintenance works on Monday, Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR said in a statement.

The accident does not pose any threat to 49 workers on the oil platform, SOCAR said, adding the workers would not be evacuated. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Alexander Winning)